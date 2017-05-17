Social Media Is Pretty Much Up In The Air About Men Rocking Rompers

If these Chicago creatives tell it, Summer 17 will be filled with good vibes and men rocking their budding fashion collection, The RompHim.

Talk of The RompHim began this week when ACED Design, a group comprised of business school friends, posted to Kickstarter their blueprint to the garment–a romper created solely for men. Made in Chicago, the RompHim is hoping to be a staple for men to wear on the beach, festivals and just all the “Dudes Night Out” adventures. The designs are cheeky and clearly catered to all the bros out there who love pastels just as much as they love gentrification.

They’re also being packaged as the perfect piece to match with bae.

Who ever said couples couldn't romp together? @oskytico and @celinrob make this look GOOD. #originalromphim #romptogether

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

But of course, social media had their own take on the RompHim as it trended on Twitter Tuesday (May 16).

The jokes caused a conversation about male masculinity but also a win for RompHim. After only asking for $10,000 to fund their line, the team raised over $100,000.

Yesterday was fun. Really fun. We appreciated all the feedback (even the jokes). #RompHim #RompSquad

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

Will you rock a RompHim this summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

