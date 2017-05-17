If these Chicago creatives tell it, Summer 17 will be filled with good vibes and men rocking their budding fashion collection, The RompHim.

Talk of The RompHim began this week when ACED Design, a group comprised of business school friends, posted to Kickstarter their blueprint to the garment–a romper created solely for men. Made in Chicago, the RompHim is hoping to be a staple for men to wear on the beach, festivals and just all the “Dudes Night Out” adventures. The designs are cheeky and clearly catered to all the bros out there who love pastels just as much as they love gentrification.

Cold weather in #chitown be damned, it's #romphimseason. Great view of the #cubs taking on the #yankees from the #wrigleyrooftops. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

They’re also being packaged as the perfect piece to match with bae.

Who ever said couples couldn't romp together? @oskytico and @celinrob make this look GOOD. #originalromphim #romptogether A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 17, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

But of course, social media had their own take on the RompHim as it trended on Twitter Tuesday (May 16).

hoteps realizing that the romper is the final step in the agenda to emasculate the black man pic.twitter.com/7aMuBUUzm0 — mack (@themackint0sh) May 16, 2017

"Bro, you ain't seriously wearing that blue romper to the club tonight??" Me: pic.twitter.com/8XrCxGtY3A — Jeremy Clay (@JeremyClay) May 16, 2017

When you hear him in your closet talm bout some, "oh this romper flames." pic.twitter.com/A78aVsZhfw — Taz💕 (@serene_oddity) May 16, 2017

When ya girl snatches you up in the club saying your romper is disrespectful to yall relationship cuz thats how single men dress. pic.twitter.com/N556ewXoiN — Potna Shango (@MyPotnaB) May 16, 2017

Refuse to let another man wear my sisters romper pic.twitter.com/S9GKsrL1A2 — Blac Chynese (@sadgalamzz) May 16, 2017

When you walking outta H&M with a bag full of rompers and your homeboys spot you in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/nMMKMrnUKy — Richie Loco (@Richie_l0c0) May 16, 2017

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper pic.twitter.com/w9srEn8RVl — Raisin Bran Papi ☭ (@AntiAtiba) May 16, 2017

The jokes caused a conversation about male masculinity but also a win for RompHim. After only asking for $10,000 to fund their line, the team raised over $100,000.

Yesterday was fun. Really fun. We appreciated all the feedback (even the jokes). #RompHim #RompSquad A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Will you rock a RompHim this summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

