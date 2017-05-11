Son Takes Mother To Prom After She Missed Her’s 18 Years Ago

A moment for a proud mother has come full circle.

Eighteen years ago, Shontella Howard-Moss made the decision to miss out on her high school senior prom because she was pregnant. Fast-forward to present time where her son, Rayquan Howard, decided to surprise his mother with an unforgettable decked-out gesture.

The teen at East Mecklenburg High School asked his mother to prom to fulfill her wish, The Root reports. “It’s always been on my heart. I wanted to make it special,” he said. “She didn’t get to go to her prom, so I made it a priority to take her to my prom.”

The North Carolina teen’s mom also expressed her elation for the event. “Words cannot even explain this moment. It’s been like 18 to 20 years. I never thought I’d get this moment but he wanted me to have a high school prom.”

Around the same time, another teen took her parent to prom after no one asked for her accompaniment. According to BET, 18-year-old Mellat was arm-in-arm with her father and posted heartwarming photos of themselves on Twitter.