Mexican actress Itatí Cantoral – beloved telenovela villain from ‘90s hit María la del Barrio (see: “cries in Spanish” memes) – returns as Soraya Montenegro to the Litchfield penitentiary.

Starring in a promo for the new season of Orange is the New Black released earlier this week, Cantoral encounters the dynamic duo of Flaca and Maritza in a hilarious exchange.

Cantoral first played Soraya for OITNB last summer, and according to the Huffington Post, her cameo was to be limited to the Season 4 promotional video. Will Soraya return this season as a new inmate? Stay tuned.