Spike Lee On Donald Trump: “He Could Be Impeached On His Rhythm”

For a majority of Americans, Donald Trump continues to showcase why Congress should begin the impeachment process. But if his major missteps fail to evict him from the White House, then his rhythm on the dance floor might be the key, according to Spike Lee.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning director shared his thoughts on Trump’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s traditional sword dance earlier this week.

“He’s not my president. I call him Agent Orange. There was some clip I saw yesterday of him dancing with the Saudis that was just ludicrous,” he said. “Not only is he not a good president, he can’t dance either. (Laughs.) He could be impeached on his rhythm. He’s the clown with the nuclear codes.”

Lee, 60, has remained vocal on Trump’s election. Even those who decide to connect themselves with the president have received criticism from the revered filmmaker, specifically Chrisette Michele.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the R&B singer revealed that she agreed to sing at the ceremony. Lee then published a short statement on his Instagram page, writing, “I Wuz Sorry To Read That “Sistuh Girl” Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth.”