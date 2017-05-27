Colin Kaepernick could be closer to finding a new NFL team, and we have Spike Lee to thank for potentially spilling the beans. The Brooklyn director made a congratulatory Instagram post Saturday (May 27) announcing that Kaepernick signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Vows To Donate $1 Million To Charities Aimed At Societal Change

The post was later deleted, but screenshots make sure nothing every fully disappears on the internet. According to SB Nation, Lee was thanking Seahawk’s coach, Pete Carroll, for signing the 29-year-old athlete.

“Big love shoutout to the head coach Pete Carroll for signing my brother Colin Kaepernick to the Seattle Seahawks,” Lee captioned a photo with Kaepernick. “Truth is on your side. Much Success for the coming NFL season.”

Does Spike Lee know something we don’t? pic.twitter.com/ZWukbyCAni — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 27, 2017

As it turns out, Lee’s message was a bit premature. SB Nation went on to point out that Seattle Times writer Bob Condotta debunked the rumor, clarifying that Kaepernick merely visited with the Seahawks Thursday (May 25).

“Nothing has happened since,” Condotta added.

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in March, but has had trouble securing a deal with another NFL franchise. The predicament has led some, like Seahawks player Richard Sherman, to believe that Keapernick is being “blackballed” for his highly publicized national anthem protests which he has decided to suspend during the 2017 season.

READ: Spike Lee Puts NFL Teams On Blast For Not Signing Colin Kaepernick