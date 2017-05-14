There’s a change.org petition to boycott Steve Harvey after a strict e-mail from the host to his staff members leaked online.

“Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D*ck” is the name of the petition, which, as of press time, has over 2,600 signatures out of a 5,000 signature goal.

“The Steve Harvey Show is moving from Chicago to LA…. and STILL NOTHING from Steve, Carson or Trump on helping Inner Cities,” reads the first sentence of the petition, which was placed online May 11.

“Harvey didn’t tell any of the staff or give them the option to move with the show,” it continues. “Instead before the final season he sent out an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn’t even man enough to tell them to their face.”

Of the list of demands Harvey sent out in an e-mail to his staff to adhere to for the upcoming fifth season of his talk show, he wrote that his staff will be removed if they open his dressing room door, that they can talk to him by appointment only, that no one is allowed to walk with him and many more demands.

“Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment,” it read. Since the backlash of the e-mail, Harvey has spoken out, stating that he no longer wanted to work in a “prison”-like environment.

“I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man,” he said.

This would not be the first time Harvey has been boycotted by fans for his actions. After his meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump regarding inner cities, a petition to boycott Harvey’s radio show garnered over 2,600 signatures. Harvey said that he didn’t expect the backlash of those actions to be “so fierce.”