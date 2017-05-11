Steve Harvey is defending his stern letter to his new employees that caught the attention and criticism of many when it was leaked on Thursday (May 11).

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, the comedian and entertainer explained that his former “open door” policy warranted staff members to overstep their boundaries, leading the talk show giant to put his foot down. “Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock,” he said. “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this.”

The letter was leaked early this morning with speculation it originated from a former staff member. Harvey enforced strict rules to his staff, reminding them not to speak or enter his dressing room. It was also reported that The Steve Harvey Show had a new batch of staff members after the show was transferred from Chicago to Los Angeles. Although not much time has passed on the debacle, Harvey isn’t letting public backlash dictate his feelings.

“In hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.” Harvey said.”If you come out your house, you don’t want anybody on your porch waiting on you. You walk to your car, you don’t want people bothering you on your way to your car. Everybody wants the freedom to be able to move around. I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter,” he added. “I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.”

