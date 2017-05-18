Steve Harvey and his second ex-wife, Mary Harvey, finalized their divorce more than 10 years ago in 2005, but Mary claims she is still battling with the damages their marriage has done to her physically and mentally. In an effort to right those wrongs, she is reportedly suing the daytime television host for $60 million, TMZ reports.

The hefty lawsuit covers a number of damages, she claims to have endured over the course of their marriage. She is reportedly suing her ex for child endangerment, kidnapping, torture, conspiracy against rights, breach of contract, and emotional distress, according to reports.

Details of her “torture” allegations have not been disclosed at this time, but Mary claims she has experienced a number of various health risks as a result of their breakup. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mary has been suicidal and self-medicates to cope with the trauma.

In the past, Mary has been very vocal about her distaste for her ex-husband. In 2011, six years after their divorce, she spoke out in a series of videos she posted on YouTube. The videos blasted the Family Feud host for his previous infidelities with his current wife, Marjorie Harvey during his marriage to Mary, and cited his affair as one of the reasons he uprooted their life together.

Mary’s legal team has not filed the lawsuit just yet, but a woman acting as her “civil rights activist” tells TMZ they have every intention of moving forward with the case. The million-dollar blow comes shortly after Steve received backlash for a leaked memo to his employees, demanding they do no speak or approach him while in the office. Harvey has not issued a statement about the lawsuit.