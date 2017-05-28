A 35-year-old father is accused of killing at least eight people, including two children. According to Buzfeed, Willie Corey Godbolt was taken into custody Sunday (May 28) after a shooting spree in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.

Following his arrest for the violence that began at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Godbolt told authorities that he was on a suicide mission and wasn’t “fit to live.”

“Suicide by cop was my intention,” he reportedly said. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I’ve done.”

The violence occurred after Godbolt got into a verbal dispute with his estranged wife, over their children. The wife and the two children were at her mother and stepfather’s house, where they had been staying for a few weeks.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” Godbolt explained. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.”

When police arrived Godbolt purportedly looked as if he would leave the residence but opened fire, killing the deputy.

“They cost him his life,” Godbolt said of the deputy who has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. “I’m sorry.”

The wife’s sister, mother, and daughter were also among those killed in the home.”I’m devastated,” Vincent Mitchell, the step-father said. “It don’t seem like it’s real.”

Godbolt then went to two other houses and opened fire on more victims. He faces one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder.

