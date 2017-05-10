May is often looked at as the month for prom pictures and college graduations, but for many children lost in the foster care system, that is not always the case. In fact, fewer than 60% of foster teens graduate high school by the age of 19, and only 4% of those kids who go through the system receive a college degree, according to recent stats. So to correct those underwhelming numbers, Swizz Beatz has teamed up with Children’s Rights and FosterClub for Foster Care Awareness Month to release a PSA.

The announcement was shot in the form of a 2-minute spoken word, DJ-ed by Swizz and recited by nine foster care alum. The video, which is part of the Children’s Rights fifth annual storytelling campaign, Fostering The Future, calls for communities to huddle around its foster care youth and foster their education. In the video, the faces of the campaign shed light on the problem. “Stability in the system is pretty nonexistent, which means our education is inconsistent,” they stated. Many of the youth also shared personal experiences, some of them revealing they had gone through more than 10 different schools during their time in government care.

Check out the full #FosterMyEducation video above and to learn more about how you can help, head over to Children’s Rights official site here.