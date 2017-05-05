Swizz Beatz is feeling the call of the wild, and apparently is ready to release some new music. Known as The Monster, the Bronx-bred entrepreneur hinted at a new album on Thursday night (May 4).

With a picture of his longtime friend and collaborator JAY Z, Swizzy wrote, ‘They don’t even know what’s about to happen, Album Mode Zone,” on an Instagram post. Now, he could be referring to his own solo album, or perhaps the much rumored solo album from Hov.

During his epic beat battle with Just Blaze in April, Swizz debuted an unreleased track he produced with verses from Nas, JAY Z, Jadakiss and DMX — let’s hope he drops this one sometime soon.

Stay tuned for an update on this story.

