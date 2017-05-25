SZA Announces ‘CTRL’ Album Release Date With Help From Wu-Tang’s RZA

SZA’s sophomore album CTRL is slated to impact on June 9 — according to a new viral video posted by Top Dawg Entertainment. The news came by way of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, who narrates the visuals for the announcement.

The New Jersey native recently released several singles from the album, including “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott and “Drew Barrymore.” Her debut album Z was released in 2014, and fans have been yearning for more ever since.

