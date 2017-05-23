Tensions in the Harris household hit a boiling point on the final episode of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. In a sneak peak of Monday’s (May 29) series finale, T.I. and Tiny face off over mutual cheating allegations.

To start, Tiny reveals that she moved out of the family home because T.I. slept with one of her employees. “For those who don’t understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl that I hired and that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house,” she says in the solo confessional.

During a tense dinner scene both sides attempt to plead their case. For his part, T.I. appears to be upset over Tiny’s run-ins with Floyd Mayweather — though he never mentions him by name.

“You [were] out with this dude that you know I don’t f*ck with,” says Tip. “You [were] at his house.”

Tiny points out they she and Tip apparently weren’t “together at the time,” and that she and the boxer are nothing more than friends. But she also notes that the mystery man (Mayweather) treats her “like a woman.”

T.I. didn’t seem to like that comment, and retorts: “I spent millions on you! What the f*ck are you saying?”

“I’ve done plenty for you, I ain’t done sh*t for him, so what the f*ck are you saying?,” Tiny hits back.

The conversation gets more contentious from there, and in the end it doesn’t look like these two reach common ground. Though Tiny asserts that she’s always been faithful, it looks like she can’t say the same for Tip.

“I’ve never cheated on you, ever,” she insists.

Peep the clip below.