T.I. returns to educate the masses with an important message embedded within his short film, “Us Or Else.”

READ: Funk Flex Uses The “G-Code” In Response To T.I., Breaks Down In Tears Over Biggie’s Death

The Atlanta native stands on the front-lines to combat police brutality and systemic oppression within the 15-minute Mike Ho-directed reel. Following its premiere on BET last month, the “Live Your Life” rapper spoke with CNN’s Angela Rye on the racial climate within the U.S.

READ: T.I.’s “I Believe” Video Reflects The Realities And Skepticism In Our Communities

“Police brutality is really just a tentacle to a larger problem — the racial divide and the systemic racism that goes on from the highest of highs to the lowest of the low of society in America,” he said.

Take your lunch break and indulge in the visual above.