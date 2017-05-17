At this point T-Pain needs to stop playing with our emotions and drop the T-Wayne album already. After eight years in the vault, Teddy P teased the alleged artwork for his long-lost Lil’ Wayne collaboration album. Although today’s mumble rap fans might not remember, hip-hop fiends from the early 2000s who witnessed the creation of T-Wayne know the story behind their unreleased joint album all too well.

READ: T-Pain Becomes Stevie Wonder In A Hilarious ‘Epic Rap Battle’

Back in 2008, Lil Wayne and T-Pain first became the dynamic duo known as ‘T-Wayne’ after they collaborated on the third single “,Got Money,” from Weezy’s Tha Carter III. After dropping another hit record together titled “Can’t Believe It,” both of their fan bases demanded a full, joint project, and it almost happened. However, due to legal complications and Wayne’s jail stint in 2010, the highly-anticipated T-Wayne album never dropped — and was presumably dropped from existence.

T-Pain managed to silence the hype for good in 2015 when he told Global Grind that the album was on hold and said that it wasn’t a good time to release it — given Wayne’s label issues. Now it seems like Pain doesn’t give a f*ck about waiting any longer.

Earlier today, the Nappy Boy Entertainment founder posted the artwork on Instagram, flaring up the hype for the joint album once again. He doesn’t include a release date but it does elude to something coming very soon. “I’m feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now #2009 #TheMissingPageInTheHistoryBook,” Pain said in his caption.

Will he finally drop the album regardless of what Lil Wayne and his camp has to say?