T-Pain changed everything ever written in rap history about the long-lost T-Wayne album. Two years after flaring up the hype once again, the Florida native finally dropped the long-awaited project unexpectedly today (May 18) on Soundcloud.

The 8-track collaborative effort features tracks both artists created back in 2009, which have been collecting e-dust in Pain’s vault ever since. He Wrote, “This ain’t for y’all new niggas. These the lost files from ’09 and I’m tired of em just sittin’ on my hard drive. #FreeC5,” on Twitter last night after teasing the album.