Ta-Nehisi Coates’ award-winning book Between the World and Me is getting a theatrical facelift in the coming year. The legendary Apollo stage will reportedly adapt the book into a “multimedia performance” April 2018, The New York Times reports.

The adaptation will be comprised of various pieces including, excerpted monologues, video projects and an original score by jazz musician Jason Moran. Small extracts from letters Coates wrote to his son will also be read out loud, along with theatrical performances narrating his experiences at Howard University and in New York City, according to the Times.

Kamilah Forbes, the Apollo’s executive producer and Coates’ muse for the character “Aunt Kamilah” in his book, will serve as the director for the production. “The hope is that we’re taking that solitary experience of reading the book and expanding that to a collective experience,” Forbes told the Times of the performance art piece. While dates and performers have not been announced, Forbes assures audiences that there will be “a mix of everyday folks and celebrity voices.” “One night is going to be vastly different from the next,” she said.

Between the World and Me is an autobiographical account, detailing Coates’ coming of age. The National Book Award winner also explores racial injustice in America in various institutions like school, the police and “the hood.” While Forbes draws personal connection to particular characters and scenarios in the book, she says Coates’ work and the performance will connect to a broader subject. “Now we’re living in a world where we’re fearing. I think about my brothers, my nephews, my husband, and I fear for their lives. So it’s an even bigger discussion,” she said.

