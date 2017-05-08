Hip-hop is always inviting fresh new sounds and styles into its consciousness so that hordes of listeners are able to give new artists a chance. Recently, a young rapper by the name of Rejjie Snow snuck into our radar, and we couldn’t have been more grateful.

The Dublin-raised MC, who recently signed to 300 Entertainment, is gearing up for the release of his greatly-anticipated debut album, Dear Annie. Popular with the younger set, Snow (who introduced himself by his birth name Alex) is also riding high off the release of his first single on the label, “D.R.U.G.S.”

After his inaugural set at Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival, VIBE caught up with snow near the bar in the VIP Lounge to get to know a bit about the hip-hop scene in Ireland, what he plans on bringing to 300 and his prowess with a soccer ball.

VIBE: I know you were into soccer and sports, right?

Rejjie Snow: Yeah.

With those being so important to you, was being a musician sort of always in the back of your mind?

Yeah, always really far! [Laughs] At first, I thought it was an unrealistic dream, so now, to see where it’s gone is sick, I’m really overwhelmed.

How good at soccer were you?

The best in the world!

Best in the world, ay? What position?

Left wing, basically right behind the striker.

Do you have any inspirations for your sound?

Really, my sound is inspired by living life. A little bit of jazz, afro beats and love. Honestly, I love talking about love.

You’re from Ireland?

Dublin.

What’s the hip-hop scene like in Dublin? How does it differ, and what are the similarities to the scene here in the States?

There’s not really a hip-hop scene there. It’s more like ten people just doing stuff [Laughs]. Dublin is more of a techno, house music type of scene. The more multicultural Ireland gets, the more hip-hop artists there are. People are trying to see more diversity. I don’t know.! I never know how to answer this, I’m doing my own thing, I don’t even pay attention to anybody else.

You recently signed to 300 [Entertainment]. What do you think you can bring to the label?

Lots on energy, colorful music, that gangsta sh*t.

What’s “gangsta sh*t” to you?

That’s that raw sh*t! I hide it in my sock! [Laughs]

Were you anticipating the strong response to “D.R.U.G.S”? Did you think it was gonna blow up?

Oh no, I was kind of skeptical with it, because it’s called “D.R.U.G.S” and I’m very anti-drugs right now in my life. I was like, ‘how are people gonna dissect this?’ because it’s not really about drugs. People are so fickle and narrow-minded these days, I was thinking maybe people would get caught up in the hype. It’s doing well though!

When’s that album dropping?

July I believe. It’s called Dear Annie.

Is there a significance behind that? Is the title specific to a special lady?

Yes and no. It’s about girls, and love and death. These kind of themes, I’ve touched on a lot. “Annie” though, she’s just a generic name.

What’s been your favorite thing about Broccoli City so far?

I’m still waiting for my favorite thing to happen! I’m mostly waiting to see 21 [Savage] and Solange. Although, I just saw Kevin Abstract, he was f**kin sick!

I missed him. I’ve seen every set but his.

Oh, it was so good. I wish it was a bigger crowd though, you know?

I think that people are really gonna start to pour in with Nick Grant. It looks like he just started. I’m looking forward to NAO. She’s from London.

Yeah yeah, I know her!

Have you tried any of the foods yet?

I had some pizza, it was not good.

Really? That’s a shame.

They definitely got it from a store. Wasn’t fresh or nothin’.

It hurts when I hear about bad pizza. I’m from New Jersey, New York, so I know pizza. I’m gonna have to check it out.

I live in New York! It’s so good there, the size of them [New York slices]? Amazing.