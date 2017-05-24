Migos have no problem flying solo when the mood strikes. In the past couple of weeks, fans have received new solo material from Offset (“Monday”) and Quavo (“Paper Over Here”), but don’t think the group is breaking up, because their brotherly bond is unbreakable.

READ: Migos Decide To “Seize The Block” For ‘The Fate of the Furious’

Today (May 24), Takeoff tries his hand a solo track, and honestly, this joint knocks, too. Produced by OG Parker, Takeoff gives a fair warning to anyone who thinks about breaking into his home on new song, “Intruder.”

“Don’t do it/Intruder, I bust yo (bow!) medulla/I’m burned out, I’m throwed out/I’m cutthroat, you knew that (you knew that)/Them sweet licks, for a miltick/You blew it (you blew that)/You niggas don’t know nothing ’bout the game/I can’t help it y’all niggas new to it (new to that)/Intruders try run in my house (graaah!)/Hope you got insurance (hope!),” raps Takeoff on the new song.

READ: Bonnie & Clyde: Cardi B And Offset Catch An Easy “Lick” (Video)

In related Migos news, a Travi$ Scott and Quavo joint project is in the works. During an recent interview with GQ, Scott confirmed that the project is in fact on the way.

READ: Quavo And Liam Payne Create Pop Magic On New Song, “Strip that Down”

“The Quavo album is coming soon. I’m dropping new music soon. You know how I do it though: I like surprises,” the G.O.O.D. Music artist told QG.

READ: Big Sean Proves He’s Willing To Make “Sacrifices” In New Music Video Feat. Migos