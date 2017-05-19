The Lil’s of the rap game have been catching a lot of flack lately. If it’s not Lil Yachty getting scorned by hip-hop elderstatesman Joe Budden for not knowing what kind of deal he’s signed to, it’s Lil Uzi Vert getting dragged for donning what looks like punk chic lady threads paired with a purse.

Following behind the stir that Young Thug caused when he first came on the scene in skirts, blouses and “hubby” nicknames for his homies, rap’s norm-bending youths are forcing hip-hop fans to reshape their take on what the genre means and how it’s represented. Instead of picking them apart bit by bit like some of his contemporaries, Tank is all for just letting the new generation of artists do what they do.

In a new Instagram post (written beneath an image of Uzi and Yachty), the R&B singer expresses his utter disgust at how much these young rappers are torn down and unfairly reprimanded by their own. “I’ve never seen so many grown black men speak out against young black kids fighting to earn a living in this already difficult world!” he wrote. “Yes they’re different but so was MJ and Prince! Y’all still celebrate those men highly with no thought to their differences.”

Tank went on to stress that in addition to exercise their right to dress how they want, that left-field way of living helps fans that feel like the habitual “other” in social circles feel like they belong.

“These kids actually represent positivity,” he continued. “They give a voice to those who feel like outcasts and may even have a hard time fitting in. These kids make being different ok and give hope to those who may feel like their life has no value.”

Read Tank’s whole explanation below. Do you agree with his thoughts?

