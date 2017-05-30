Music is considered to be the universal language of love, touching everyone no matter race or gender. This might be common knowledge to some, but not to all as Tank was the subject of ridicule over Memorial Day weekend for performing at D.C. Black Pride.

The veteran R&B singer-songwriter was billed for a special day party performance to commemorate the event that normally hits the city just before larger LGBTQ Pride events in June. Other slated acts throughout the weekend included Cardi B, Phresher and Safaree. Tank was seen performing some of classics and new jams from his latest project, Sex, Love & Pain II with his shirt off, a typical act that didn’t sit well with fans.

Twitter was flooded with questions about the singer’s sexuality and was slammed for performing for his LGBTQ fans. The singer has always lent support to the LGBTQ community and a mentor to rapper Siya, who considers herself the “LGBT Jay Z.” Many also defended the singer for simply doing his job and wondered why so-called fans decided to bash him in the first place.

They also pointed out the true star of his set–a fan who laid down the perfect penché that would shut down any vogue battle.

At the end of his set the singer made it clear he was an ally. “If they ever ask u where I stand…tell em I stand right the f**k here,” he said before leaving the stage.

The singer hasn’t publicly commented on the backlash, but shared a reflective post on his Instagram account, simply captioned, “An amazing moment…”

