Teen Creates Bra That Detects Early Signs Of Cancer

Scientists may still be on the hunt to find the cure for cancer, but this 18-year-old from Mexico just discovered a less-aggressive alternative to detecting the disease.

Over the weekend, Julian Rios Cantu competed in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. He presented his original creation of a cancer-detecting bra, also known as EVA, in inspiration from his mother’s battle with cancer before having mastectomy in both of her breasts. EVA utilizes 200 biosensors to monitor alterations in temperature, shape and weight in the breasts.

The data extracted from the breasts through the biosensors allows from an easy early detection of breast cancer signs. Rios Cantu explains that the changes in thermal conductivity act as a major sign of cancer because this indicates blood flow, which could indicate the blood vessels are “feeding” a cancer.

“As soon as there is a malformation in the breast or a tumor, there is an over-vascularization; so the more [flow of] blood, the higher the temperature,” he said.

The Monterrey native told El Universal that using a bra as a detection tool “allows us to have the breasts in the same position.” In addition, the bra only has to be worn one hour, sometimes less, per week. This very creation secured the $20,000 prize and secured him the Everis Mexico Award for Entrepreneurs.