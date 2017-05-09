Teen’s Grand Entrance At Prom Included A Coffin And A Hearse

From outfits to “promposals,” several teens across the U.S. have gone viral for their creativity this prom season. But one New Jersey student is making waves in a grave manner.

READ: High School Senior Recreates ‘Coming To America’ For Prom And Kills It

According to the New York Daily News, 17-year-old Megan Flaherty decided to nix the limo idea and arrive in a coffin and a hearse for her prom at Pennsauken High School. Once she exited the wooden coffin, Flaherty was met with shock and cheers from her fellow peers. “I like being different,” she said in an interview with NJ.com. “I made sure my prom date was OK with it.”

Flaherty’s mother also approved of her daughter’s decision, adding that she plans to pursue a career as a funeral director upon college graduation. “She just really took to it,” her mom, Susan, stated. “She thought it was an honorable thing and an honorable way to make a living.”

READ: Teen’s Prom Dress Honoring Black Lives Lost To Police Brutality Goes Viral

In response to the negative feedback that she received, Flaherty said, “Anything people do these days, people judge it. People have opinions.”