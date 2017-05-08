A Texas judge has been ordered to complete 30 hours of training for new judges after posting on Facebook that a “tree and “rope” were needed to punish a black man accused of killing a San Antonio detective.

CREDIT: Facebook

James Oakley, who is Burnet County’s top administrator, received the reprimand from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, and according to reports the commission received 18 written complaints about Oakley.

Oakley said his comments were intended to reflect his personal feelings about the killing of Detective Benjamin Marconi, and that the killing should qualify for the death penalty. Oakley said his comments have nothing to do with race. Along with his training program, Oakley must also complete four hours of racial sensitivity with a mentor.