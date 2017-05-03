Texas Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Has Been Fired

Roy Oliver, the Texas officer who reportedly shot and killed an unarmed teenager over the weekend, has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department.

NBC News reports a statement from the department claimed the six-year veteran “violated several departmental policies,” during the April 29 incident. Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot and killed by Oliver while leaving a party with his older brother and two friends. Police chief Jonathan Haber said the decision was made after discoveries were made during the internal investigation.

At the time of the shooting, the department released a statement describing the shooting, claiming the car Jordan was in moved “aggressively” towards the officer who was responding to a call about intoxicated minors at the party. A body cam Oliver was wearing reportedly showed that the car was driving forward. “In a hurry to get the statement out, I misspoke,” Haber said Monday (May 1). “I take responsibility for that.” Haber added that he wouldn’t expand his comments on Oliver’s termination because he is still able to appeal it.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Edwards and his family thanked Haber for admitting missteps in retelling the incident. “Before the chief made the retraction of the statement, he stopped by and he spoke with the family,” Merritt said. “I give him much respect for being brave enough to do that on a national platform. It may be embarrassing, but we need to change the culture where officers don’t cover up for the indefensible.”

Edwards’ family will hold the teen’s funeral on Saturday. Merritt released a statement on behalf of the family asking for privacy and respect when it comes to protests and public memorials. “The officers who extended this nightmare for those children ought to be properly reprimanded as well,” the family said. “Our family is working hard to deal with both the loss of our beloved Jordan and the lingering trauma it has caused our boys.” Jordan’s older brother who was driving the car was detained overnight without reason and didn’t learn of his brother’s death until the next day.

***Please Read This and Respect the Request of the Family!*** pic.twitter.com/t6kaOXn9yQ — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) May 2, 2017

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the incident.

