Police Chief Kerry Crews of Commerce, Texas, is currently under investigation for allegedly unlawfully arresting 23-year-old Carson Ponder, Miss Black Texas U.S. Ambassador 2016, and calling her a “black b***h.”

One side of the incident is recounted by Facebook user Lee Merritt.



Ponder also told her side of the story to WFAA, maintaining her innocence and sharing that the incident only fuels her desire to become an attorney.

A press release by from the City of Commerce denies that the police chief had any violent involvement in the incident, instead asserting that he was only in the Walmart parking lot to diffuse an argument between Ponder and another motorist. However, he has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.