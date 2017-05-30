The stylish and alluring Teyana Taylor caught everyone’s attention with her spellbinding appearance in Kanye West’s “Fade” video back in 2016. Now, the Harlem native has more eye-candy that we can drool over with her brand new music video for “Drippin’,” featuring Migos.

In the sensual visual, Taylor’s body is covered in fluorescent paint as she sings about making love to slow jams—but not exactly in those words. Scenes later, another woman shows up drippin’ paint, before Takeoff, Offset and Quavo rap their verses in front of a projector screen.

“When was the last time we f**ked to a record?/ When was the last time we f**ked to a record?” Teyana croons on the hook.

In other TT news, the goddess is the latest voice for Reebok with her new sneaker, “Freestyle Color Bomb.”

Watch the video above.