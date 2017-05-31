As if the on-screen drama during ABC’s The Bachelorette isn’t enough, the past bad behavior of the certain contestants is coming to light and stirring up trouble.

Recently, screenshots of old tweets made by Lee Garrett have emerged and are spiking rumors that the supposed country singer has interests in everything

“I don’t hate Muslims, I do hate Islam,” reads one of the tweets. “I just mindf**ked a few liberals for standing for something while making reasonable sense.” Other tweets call for the exoneration of Nixon and accuse Hillary Clinton of being the millennial’s version of OJ, whatever that means.

On the Twitter profile, Garrett describes himself as facetious and pleasantly offensive. On The Bachelorette, there have been glimpses of Garrett butting heads with the other men in future episodes. It will be interesting to see if these altercations are racially motivated.

