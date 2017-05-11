The Game is sending Lonzo Ball his monetary support despite the backlash the NBA hopeful received for his signature kicks’ price tag.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the father of three called out the naysayers who were quick to scrutinize the UCLA Bruin’s debut sneakers and aimed his comments at those who shell out big bucks for designer footwear. “Funny how ni**as will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & bi**h when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand,” the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper wrote.

To support another black business, The Game shared that in partnership with his Robin Hood Project organization, he plans to purchase 10 pairs of the 19-year-old athlete’s kicks “for 10 kids who’s parents can’t afford them…..”

The Compton native then addressed the everlasting hype around Michael Jordan’s lucrative sneakers, which bumped the six-time NBA champion to billionaire status.

“While MJ, as much as I love & support him & his legacy ain’t really ever did much for the black community other than tax our muthafu**in’ a** for the same shoes over & over as well as charge these kids parents hella money to get in these camps,” he openly admitted. “& again, no hate… MJ is MJ but today I chose to support @Zo & his family…. fuck how anybody feel about it… keep making memes if that’s all yo broke hatin a** can do…..”

