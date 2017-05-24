Variety reports that Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series The Get Down has been canceled after just one season on the streaming service.

The show is centered around the early hip-hop scene in late-1970s NYC. A group of friends called “The Get Down Brothers” work together in order to make a name for themselves in the Bronx hip-hop scene, a world riddled with crime, sex and drugs.

Variety writes “Season one premiered in two parts, with the second part debuting on the streaming service in April to little fanfare. The first part of season one, which premiered last year, drew 3.2 million total U.S. adults 18-49 in its first 31 days, according to Symphony Advanced Media — roughly one fifth the audience that viewed “Orange is the New Black” season four in its first 31 days.”

The show, the most expensive show on television, also reportedly faced behind-the-scenes drama, including issues pertaining to production and an ever-changing script. The show starred Shameik Moore, Justice Smith, Jaden Smith, Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr., and Herizen Guardiola, among others.

“Production of the 12-episode season, the first half of which premieres Aug. 12, went well over the original budget of about $7.5 million per episode and wound up costing at least $120 million overall, with New York state tax incentives factored in, according to sources,” writes the site.