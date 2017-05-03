It’s been a busy year thus far for The L.O.X. For the last few months, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch have been traveling all over the country for their Filthy America It’s Beautiful tour. After shutting the stage down at the Ruff Ryders reunion show in Brooklyn a few weeks back, the Yonkers trio are back with a new loosie that reminds their haters that they are far from retirement.

Jada starts off the freestyle by asking Rick Ross if they could hold onto “Santorini Greece” off Rather You Than Me for a bit before he lets the squad unleash their verses. The Yonkers crew fires off bars as they rehash their thoughts about their careers from the early days of hustling in the streets to their new accomplishments today.