“Is this the biggest party in L.A. tonight?” asked Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, to the crowd during the first of two Los Angeles shows on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour Saturday night (April 29) at the sold out Forum. It sure seemed like it as the crowd replied with nonstop infectious screams beginning as soon as the pop star — who used to keep his face hidden — now rose from underneath the stage to smoke and flashing lights, with a fresh haircut and all, as he confidently opened with his No. 1 hit “Starboy,” which he was that night indeed.

Dressed in his usual darker tones of a black top and pants with white boots and a grey jacket, he led what felt like an effortless show interspersed with dance moves as he walked up and down a catwalk into the middle of the crowd performing hits off his latest album, including “Party Monster,” “Reminder,” “Six Feet Under” and “Rockin'” with a three-piece band set up at the end of the stage. Throughout the whole set, he never sacrificed his smooth, high pitched tones.

He brought out Rae Sremmurd, who did the mannequin challenge to “Black Beatles,” as well as Belly and 6lack, but most notable was surprising the audience with L.A. native Kendrick Lamar, who rose to the the middle of the stage to perform his featured verse on “Sidewalks.” The Weeknd bowed to Lamar before giving him the stage to perform “Humble” off his DAMN. album, which is now spending its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Weeknd ran through his verses from party favorites he was featured on, including Ty Dolla $ign’s “Or Nah,” Drake’s “Crew Love,” Future’s “Low Life” and NAV’s “Some Way” and towards the middle of his set slowed things down with “True Colors” and “Angel” before getting into some of his older material.

He performed tracks from his Beauty Behind the Madness album, including “Acquainted,” “Often” and “Tell Your Friends,” which ended on a freestyle, as well as “Earned It.” He took it back even further performing “Wicked Games” from his House of Balloons mixtape. “You guys sound beautiful,” he said as the crowd sang along to every word.

After singing and dancing to “Can’t Feel My Face,” screams were so loud and long-winded to the point that The Weeknd stopped and held his ears. He ended on the Daft Punk-produced hit “I Feel It Coming” before he thanked the crowd and the stage went black, signaling the end of the show.

But just when you thought he ended his set, he came back onstage for an encore performance of “The Hills,” which had the crowd at their feet singing all the lyrics to the song. The pop star was all smiles as he stood before the crowd, solidifying his Starboy status.

Check out Kung-Fu Kenny rock the stage below.

This story was originally featured in Billboard