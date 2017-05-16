As The Weeknd takes a mighty victory lap on his Legend of the Fall tour, his collaborative single with Daft Punk hits a huge milestone. The official music video for “Starboy” just reached more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

It’s not hard to see why. “Starboy” is a damn good song, and the video was instantly iconic. The Weeknd kills himself and unveils a new haircut. How many of your friends scrambled to get a copy of that Daft Punk poster?

In case you’re not one of the 1 billion who’ve witnessed its greatness, check the “Starboy” video below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.