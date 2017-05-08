L.A. based duo THEY. are back to work with a new flick from their Nu Religion: Hyena album. “Back It Up” features Dante and Drew in a handful of trippy scenes where a smoked out car with a curly haired vixen fills the screen.

Directed by Jack Begert, the visuals add an eerie dimension to the somber track with hella camera effects and gyrations from the video’s co-star taking center stage. If you haven’t already, give their full project a listen today.

