According to ABC News, three additional people have been arrested in connection to the Manchester explosion that occurred during an Ariana Grande concert. The suspects were taken into custody early Wednesday morning (May 24) in South Manchester as disclosed by the Greater Manchester Police.

On Tuesday (May 23), 22 year-old, Salman Abedi was named in connection to the attack. Abedi acted as a suicide bomber, killing himself at the scene, along with 22 others and injuring more than fifty people. Among the fatalities identified are Saffie Rose Roussos (8), Olivia Campbell (15), Bethany Callander (18), and Lisa Lees (43). While the police were investigating whether this was a group effort, ISIS came forward Tuesday (May 23) morning to confirm their involvement in the concert travesty.

U.K.’s Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country’s threat level to the highest of five levels, critical, indicating that another attack may be imminent.

In response, the police warns the public to expect to “see more armed officers” monitoring the streets. The Metropolitan Police Service released a statement which confirmed armed officers will be “working alongside their neighborhood and specialist colleagues on proactive operations and targeted patrols, both on foot and in vehicles.” To avoid the potential threat of predictability, the agency asserted that they’d rotate the number of officers, their posts and tactics. Metropolitan Police Service Commander Jane Connors explained that in order to deal with combatants they aren’t afraid to use force.

Even though it seems Manchester is gathering all their resources to protect their nation, there’s one thing they’re not too happy about. The Guardian reports that the country is incensed with the fact that U.S. officials were identified as the sources naming Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber. In a tweet sent out Monday (May 22) evening, an ABC network news correspondent accredited a “U.S. senior law enforcement official” as their source to identifying a suicide bomber, while Reuters published the name of the bomber mentioning three U.S. officials as their source.

Thomas Sanderson, The Director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, explained how irritated British nation was. “Suddenly you’ve got 10,000 reporters descending on the bomber’s house when maybe the police wanted to approach it more subtly,” he said.

Sanderson continues to outline the threatening nature of the Trump administration’s hastiness to release sensitive information. “The UK and Israel are probably our two biggest sources of intelligence. Now they’re thinking, ‘Is this going to cause us damage every time we share?’ Then you have to calculate every piece of information.”

The leak related to the suicide bomber comes after accusations the current administration revealed classified information, which apparently was from Israel, to the Russian foreign minister during a White House meeting. Recently, the administration’s speedy tittle-tattle manner in handling delicate information has stirred up confusion and banter on social media.

