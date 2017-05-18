While T.I. uses his musical platform to emerge as an activist during the current political climate, and estranged wife Tiny reunites with her bandmates from Xscape, unfortunately their marital woes are playing out for all of social media to see. Tiny has appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to explain her side of the story while T.I. chatted with Power 105.1 host Angie Martinez to say he could be a better friend than husband.

During a preview of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, The Grand Hustle chief stops by the house to have a chat with Tiny’s mother, Ms. Diane, about the current state of their relationship, and like a true mother she defends her daughter.

“Maybe I shouldn’t step in and I don’t want to step in because it’s really none of my business but is some of my business when my daughter is hurt. I feel like she’s hurt,” Ms Diane said. “If you’re going to keep on doing your dirt as you’ve been doing, and that’s what is and you know it because you are married, and you got married before God!”

Tip attempts to parcel out the blame by alleging Tiny has done her fair share of dirt too, to which Ms Diane was not having it. “I don’t see nothing she’s done,” Ms. Diane says.

T.I. then tries to explain to Ms. Diane that no matter what happens with the marriage, they will always be best friends.

“Now listen, let me tell you this. I consider this one of my best friends in the world. Regardless of what the marriage do, if she chooses to be with me or not or vice versa that doesn’t change how I feel about her. Like, we were kids and we grew up kind of together. I’m not going to ignore all of that just because she went and filled some divorce papers.”

“Y’all can stop the divorce,” Miss Diane said.

“I didn’t start it,” Tip responded.