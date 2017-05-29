Golf pro Tiger Woods was arrested at 3AM Monday morning (May 29) on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, FL, Kristin Rightler said of the Jupiter police said.

Woods, 41, was booked in jail and released a few hours later on his own recognizance without bail. The golf legend has had several back surgeries over the years and hasn’t played competitively since he was forced to forfeit the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Just last month Woods underwent surgery and took to his blog to tell fans he instantly felt better but his main focus was rehab.

“I am concentrating on short-term goals,” Woods wrote. “I want to thank my doctors for their great work and support throughout this process. I also want to thank the fans for your phenomenal support. It means more than you know. There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words cannot convey how good it feels to be pain-free.”

In true social media fashion, when news spread of Woods’ arrest and his mugshot was made public, Twitter had all the jokes.

Waiting for the Tiger Woods memes likes….3.2.1 #Go pic.twitter.com/UiAJAGJDiG — NO CHILL SPORTS (@NoChiIlSports) May 29, 2017

“Hi I’m Tiger Woods and I have DirectTV” “And I’m the other Tiger Woods, and I have cable” pic.twitter.com/rQSSTzSVQj — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) May 29, 2017

Tiger Woods driving on the way to the next hole pic.twitter.com/xRoCHiOrUx — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) May 29, 2017