Tiger Woods Says Alcohol Wasn’t Involved In DUI Arrest

In the wee hours of Memorial Day (May 29) golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Fl for driving under the influence. The 41-year-old was taken to a local jail where he was booked and then released a few hours later on his own recognizance with no bail.

Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Senior Golf Writer Jason Sobel shared a statement from Woods in which he apologized for his behavior but states alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Statement from Tiger Woods: pic.twitter.com/XzlESOGOxK — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) May 29, 2017

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” Woods said. “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods in the past year underwent several back surgeries and while on his comeback had to forfeit the Dubai Desert Classic. It was assumed Woods’ turned up a bit too much over the holiday weekend, and the proof many had was his mugshot, which prompted Twitter to have all the jokes.

