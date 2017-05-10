TLC is currently in promotion mode, gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated comeback album. But to many fans’ surprise, instead of using air time to talk about their self-titled project, Chilli made some insensitive arguments supporting the “All Lives Matter” crew during an interview with Channel 4 UK on Tuesday (May 9).

When questioned about her involvement in political and social movements, specifically the Black Lives Matter Movement, Chilli candidly spoke, revealing she didn’t attend any of the marches, and it wasn’t because of her busy schedule either. “For me, all lives matter because there’s a time when different groups are targeted for different things,” she explained. “Even with the police brutality against these young black boys and stuff like that, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid this was happening to, it’s just not right.”

The lead singer attempted to turn the conversation around however, pointing out the problems with police and the powers that be. “Some people take that authoritative position and go crazy with it obviously,” she added. “I think that before people are higher in these positions, they need to do a background check or mental stability check on them to see if they can really handle being in a position like that.”

While T-Boz was relatively quiet on the BLM subject, she did manage to chime in when it came to discussion of the president. “I don’t care about Donald Trump. God is my president,” she said.

It’s pretty clear that Chilli may not be well versed on what the Black Lives Matter Movement is. Nevertheless, her comments come at an awkward time, as their album’s release date is soon approaching. The girl group, who earned funding for their self-titled album through a Kickstarter campaign, recently announced the roll out date of June 30. The duo also dropped their first single, “Haters,” off of the album earlier this month. Chilli has not addressed her comments as of yet.