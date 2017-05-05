TLC fans will finally receive their Kickstarter funded album this summer. After raising $430,000 through the group’s online campaign, TLC’s 12-track project is set to be released on June 30.

Last night (May 4), Chilli and T-Boz revealed the final tracklist and album cover, along with the official release of their self-titled album’s first single, “Haters.” If the track sounds familiar, that’s because they released it as a Japan-only single in 2016. Surprisingly, Snoop Dogg is the sole guest appearance on TLC.

“Haters” is available now as a free download with the pre-order purchase of the album on iTunes.

TLC – TLC (Tracklist):

1. “No Introduction”

2. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

3. “It’s Sunny”

4. “Haters”

5. “Perfect Girls”

6. “Interlude”

7. “Start a Fire”

8. “American Hold”

9. “Scandalous”

10. “Aye MuthaFucka”

11. “Joy Ride”

12. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg) [Extended Version]