TLC Release “Haters” As Official First Single From Final Group Album
TLC fans will finally receive their Kickstarter funded album this summer. After raising $430,000 through the group’s online campaign, TLC’s 12-track project is set to be released on June 30.
Last night (May 4), Chilli and T-Boz revealed the final tracklist and album cover, along with the official release of their self-titled album’s first single, “Haters.” If the track sounds familiar, that’s because they released it as a Japan-only single in 2016. Surprisingly, Snoop Dogg is the sole guest appearance on TLC.
“Haters” is available now as a free download with the pre-order purchase of the album on iTunes.
TLC – TLC (Tracklist):
1. “No Introduction”
2. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)
3. “It’s Sunny”
4. “Haters”
5. “Perfect Girls”
6. “Interlude”
7. “Start a Fire”
8. “American Hold”
9. “Scandalous”
10. “Aye MuthaFucka”
11. “Joy Ride”
12. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg) [Extended Version]