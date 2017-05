Rising singer Toian is poised to take over the music scene, beginning with her latest stunning visual for “Ride The Wave.”

With an envious beach backdrop and the perfect weather, the Jamaican artist croons about a love interest that’ll leave you weak in the knees. The video precedes the arrival of her Urban Island project.

Get lost in the visual above.