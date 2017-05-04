In case you forgot about Tomi Lahren, the political pundit decided to remind everyone she’s still around by tearing down another woman.

On Thursday (May 4), the former host of The Blaze slammed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Twitter by using Auntie Maxine’s own critique of President Donald Trump against her. Political outlet The Hill shared Waters’ recent comments about Trump in a tweet that read, “Maxine Waters: Trump is “a disgusting, poor excuse of a man.”

Lahren then decided retweet the story adding, “Damn, I wonder what that makes you Maxine.”

Damn, I wonder what that makes you Maxine…. https://t.co/vJpeFLCrX2 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 4, 2017

Waters’ full statement was made during the Emily’s List gala and conference in Washington Wednesday evening (May 3). “We must take our anger, our pain, our collective strength to right this wrong, to resist this tyranny and to save our democracy from a man whose immoral character and distorted thinking are an imminent threat to our nation,” she said. Waters doubled down on her critique of Trump by calling him a “disgusting, poor excuse of a man.”

Lahren was met with praise from her fans and deep sighs from the rest of the world. CNN’s Angela Rye quickly shared her thoughts on Lahren’s comments by quickly reminding her to respect her elders. “Don’t you ever call an older black woman by her first name, get it right,” she said by way of New York Times best-selling author Charlamagne tha God’s Instagram. Charlamagne later chimed in warning his “friend” Tomi, “You don’t want these problems.”

Backstage at Capitale and @angelarye on one already. A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on May 4, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Listen to your pal Tomi.

