Tomi Lahren and Wale have a rather interesting “relationship,” and by relationship we mean, she says or tweets something that could be deemed hypocritical, problematic or false and the Shine artist reminds her, her comments won’t be tolerated. On Thursday (May 25), their relationship took center stage once again.

READ Wale Tweets Expert Response To Tomi Lahren After Flubbing Her Name In New Song

Lahren, who was fired from The Blaze earlier this year for disagreeing with her boss on abortion rights, initially came under fire when Notre Dame’s 2017 graduating class walked out during Vice President Mike Pence commencement speech. Lahren called their peaceful protest disrespectful and said that type of behavior won’t work in the real world.

READ Tomi Lahren Really Thought It Was A Good Idea To Come For Maxine Waters

Snowflakes think this kind of crap will fly in the real world? Good luck holding a job, kids! https://t.co/O19otIrW77 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 22, 2017

Lahren’s comments didn’t fly with many and she was quickly reminded she’s actually out of a job. Lahren took to Twitter again to tweet something she thought was witty only to have her feelings, once again, hurt by our dear friend Wale.

Question: how can you impeach him if he’s “not your president…?” 💅🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 24, 2017

How u get fired on your day off? https://t.co/oSbUdthX9t — Wale (@Wale) May 25, 2017

Ahh, Wale. Don’t you just love him?