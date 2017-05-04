Lyor Cohen’s Management Company Slaps Travi$ Scott With A Lawsuit

Before he gave fans “goosebumps” and had them jumping off balconies at his shows, Travi$ Scott was hustlin’ under Lyor Cohen’s wing.

Back in October 2014, Scott signed a 3-year contract with LCAR management, which required him to break off at least 15% of his earnings to the company. It’s safe to say that business has been booming for Scott within the last three years. However, according to a new lawsuit filed by LCAR management, the G.O.O.D Music rapper has yet to fulfill his part of the deal.

Cohen’s management company filed a lawsuit to claim the rest of his unpaid fees which totals to about $2 million — earlier this week. LCAR claims Scott has only paid $37,000 so far and are willing to go to court to collect the rest.

According to TMZ, sources close to Travi$ say that he signed the deal “in good faith” with intentions of holding up his part of the contract yet LCAR did not. Travi$ realized he was managing his own career since Cohen and LCAR apparently weren’t much for him so he left for a better management company. The source also said that “it’s ridiculous that Cohen, the head of global music at YouTube, would file such a frivolous lawsuit.”

Travi$ has been doing just fine without Cohen’s help, but that doesn’t change the terms of his legal agreement with Cohen. Will La Flame end up coughing up the bread for Cohen?

We’ll keep you updated.