Trayvon Martin’s parents were the recipients of a major honor on behalf of their late son. Florida Memorial University awarded the slain teen with a posthumous Bachelor’s Degree during the school’s annual commencement ceremony last Saturday (May 13).

“To say that we’re thankful is an understatement,” said Martin’s father, Tracy. “I think this shows what this community, how they feel, how they believe in our family, believe in our foundation, how we’ve worked together, it was a heartfelt moment when they called Trayvon’s name to accept the degree for him, it was very touching. This was a day that we planned for as parents, we just wish that we would have watched him walk across the stage.”

Martin received a Bachelor of Science in Aviation, with a concentration in flight education, honoring his dream of becoming a pilot.

READ: Jay Z’s Next Film Project Will Zoom In On The Life Of Trayvon Martin

Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother, graduated from FMU two years after he was born. “In 1997 I graduated from FMU with a Bachelors degree in English with a minor in Mass Communications,” she wrote on Instagram earlier int he month. “It’s now 20 years later & now my son #TrayvonMartin will receive his Bachelors in Aviation, something he loved.”

Martin’s older brother, Jahvaris Fulton, posted a photo of the commencement program on Instagram with the caption, “All the emotions.”

Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman in 2012. He would’ve turned 22 this year.

All the emotions. A post shared by Jahvaris Fulton (@jahvaris) on May 13, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

READ: Trayvon Martin’s Parents Are Writing A Memoir