Treach had a few words to say about Funkmaster Flex, whose name has been in the news as of late for his comments about Tupac allegedly fabricating his 1994 shooting story.

In order to defend Tupac’s name, Treach released a diss track aimed at Flex titled “Whoooh.” In the less-than-a-minute song, the Naughty By Nature rapper threatens the DJ, with comments like “Death to his soul, his turntables and motherf**king old stinkin’ a** grandparents/ ‘Cause they old a**es had a orgy with Lucifer/Now you got a date with death from a Naughty n***a that’s shootin’ ya.”

According to TMZ, Treach said that Funk Flex is “banned worldwide” for his comments about the deceased rapper. Pac and Treach had a close relationship, and their relationship is featured in the upcoming Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me, which will be released Jun. 16.

Flex tried to clear up some confusion about his statements on Instagram Live regarding Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., which ended up turning into a crying and screaming fest which was mocked by the comedian Mike Epps.