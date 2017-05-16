Treach Calls For Funkmaster Flex’s Termination From HOT 97

Four days ago, Naughty by Nature’s Treach stepped onto the music scene with a new track, but it wasn’t your ordinary delivery from the New Jersey native. Following a string of comments from Funkmaster Flex on Tupac, Treach decided to release a diss track aimed at the longtime DJ, defending Pac’s honor and legacy.

Now, he’s returned to the headlines to call for Flex’s termination from HOT 97. Treach stated that if the staple New York City station fails to hand Flex the pink slip, “there’s going to be a boycott.”

The 46-year-old also pledged his allegiance to both the “Dear Mama” rapper and Biggie Smalls. “Loyalty has no expiration date,” he said to TMZ. “When Tupac and Biggie died, I died with them. I’m just haunting ni**as here with the truth.”

The strain began when Flex utilized Instagram Live to share his recollection of the night Tupac was shot in NYC’s Quad Studios in 1994. “He knew who approached him. He had a steel on him, because he knew he had an issue out there, and when they got there, they was just gonna take his jewelry,” Flex said. “They didn’t even touch him. He panicked, pulled out the steel, shot himself.”

