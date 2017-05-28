Trey Songz is a ladies man. The Virginia native has long branded himself as someone who enjoys the company of a woman, as well as pleasuring women. From his alias “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” to his hit song “Neighbors Know My Name, ” the 32-year-old has made his musical and sexual petition known.

While on tour for his seventh studio album Tremaine The Album, the singer has not only made headlines, but made a lot of men jealous with his sexy stage performances. It’s a long honored tradition that an artist bring an audience member on stage for a brief romantic escapade. From Janet, to Rihanna, R.Kelly and even Nicki, when you want to heighten crowd participation just grab someone from the crowd.

Well the “Animal” singer has done just that at several tour stops and let’s just say we can see divorce court in the near future for a lot of couples.

#PressPlay: #TreySongz is back at it! #DisRightHereAPantyDropper!? 👀 via: @shadeking A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 27, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Tremaine’s latest album, landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 selling close to 70,000 equivalent album unites its first week, and we can almost bet that all 70,000 copies were purchased by his loyal (and lustful) fanbase.

bro yo queen out here getting piped backstage at the Trey Songz concert. #staywoke pic.twitter.com/jhq0G2uvfJ — Rah. (@thatguydream) May 26, 2017

While some think the performances are just Mr. Neverson being an entertainer, others wonder if any relationship can only be described as third base with with a live band.

“Babe, me and the girls goin to the Trey Songz conc-” pic.twitter.com/GKQ3fdGKGm — SHIKAMARU (@954px) May 27, 2017

*Trey Songz calls my girl on stage* me: pic.twitter.com/YkkfZXomVV — UNO (@ImA1Always) May 27, 2017

So what say you? Is Trey just doing what other artists before him have done, or does Trey need to foot the bill for the relationship counseling that will no doubt commence for many many couples? Sound off in the comments.