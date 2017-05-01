The 2001 film Baby Boy is a theatrical staple in black households. The evolution of Joseph “Jody” Summers from immature mama’s boy to dedicated family man has resonated with audiences for nearly 16 years, sprouting hopes of a Tarji P. Henson/Tyrese hook-up in the hearts of many. Early Monday morning (May 1), Tyrese posted a clip from the movie on his Instagram and announced to followers that a Baby Boy sequel is reportedly on the horizon.

Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT



Neither Henson, who played Jody’s son’s mother Yvette, nor director John Singleton have confirmed or denied Tyrese’s claim. Revivals of films from the “golden age” of black cinema are often met with mixed reviews, but if done well, we wouldn’t mind catching up with this crew.

