After releasing her sexy single “Running Wild” earlier in the year, indie U.K. R&B singer Vanessa White has released a stripped-down version of her latest hit — with some vibrant accompanying visuals. The track is her second single from her new project, Chapter Two EP.

The “Running Wild (Stripped-Back Version)” carries a much more soft and sensual tone than the original, but sounds equally as amazing as White delivers strong and soulful vocals. Lyrically, it’s a passionate song that describes White’s sexiest thoughts about the lover of her dreams.

The video takes us into the making of the track as she sings her passionate vocals in the booth. Shot as if it was an old-school home video, it airs a very homely vibe that will cause listeners to further connect to the song.

In case you’re not hip to Vanessa White, she was originally a part of the famous U.K. band The Saturdays. After leaving the group, her musical style evolved and fans embraced a more mature, sexy, and sophisticated R&B sound that is inspired by the late 90s — and early 2000s.

Her latest project, Chapter Two, is available on iTunes and all streaming services.